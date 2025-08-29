Greetings gamers!

I just pushed up version 1.0.4 of Tall Trails!

Added a toggle for "Camera Follow" to the settings menu. Turning it off should help the folks that get nausea from the camera automatically turning towards Alp

Fixed an issue where you could get caught in a loop if you fell off a structure in the final level without any stamina left

Bunny Badge is now \[-20%, -26%, -32%, -40%] stamina cost reduction, previously was \[-25%, -35%, -40%, -50%]*

Fixed visual issue with the Sorcerer's Tower windows looking bad when seen from under water

Fixed an issue where you could get trapped inside "Stilt Village" proc-gen structure

Thanks to everyone who submitted bug reports!

Brady

* (Re: Bunny Badge: much as I hate to balance things in this game, it was possible to climb-jump for free with just Bunny+3 and a Mirror+3, pretty OP compared to other badges.)