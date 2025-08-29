 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Path of Exile 2 Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19789005 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings gamers!

I just pushed up version 1.0.4 of Tall Trails!

  • Added a toggle for "Camera Follow" to the settings menu. Turning it off should help the folks that get nausea from the camera automatically turning towards Alp

  • Fixed an issue where you could get caught in a loop if you fell off a structure in the final level without any stamina left

  • Bunny Badge is now \[-20%, -26%, -32%, -40%] stamina cost reduction, previously was \[-25%, -35%, -40%, -50%]*

  • Fixed visual issue with the Sorcerer's Tower windows looking bad when seen from under water

  • Fixed an issue where you could get trapped inside "Stilt Village" proc-gen structure

Thanks to everyone who submitted bug reports!

Brady

* (Re: Bunny Badge: much as I hate to balance things in this game, it was possible to climb-jump for free with just Bunny+3 and a Mirror+3, pretty OP compared to other badges.)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2393761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link