14 September 2025 Build 19789003 Edited 14 September 2025 – 15:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.5.5

  • Fixed broken portcullis doors in the undeleted chapter

  • Some localization fixes from the Russian translator

Changed files in this update

Depot 1571941
