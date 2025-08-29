- Several bug fixing
- Investment near the target now correctly show the priced pay by the Player and not just the theorical price
- Righ clicking on the Player Power UI allows you to go to the node detail of this node
- The AI now consider less valuable proportionally a huge amount of the same commodity
- Granaries have now a Dropdown option to be able to have strategic food reserves! The state's Food Control policy in Granaries determines the percentage of the food surplus held in reserve. This reserved food is not factored into Fertility's calculation for population growth, allowing for a strategic stockpile at the cost of a potentially slower growth rate.
- Urbanization auto-research and auto-invest by Sedentism and Civil craft was slown down
- Sedentism auto-research and auto-invest by Agriculture was slown down
- Granary auto-research and auto-invest by Peasant Class was slown down
- Pastoralism auto-research and auto-invest byAnimal Husbandry was slown down
- Urbanization is now slower to increase by investement
- Pollution now requires 1000 pop to spawn in pre-industrial civs
- Tweak on Fertility 'reaction speed'
- Achievements now have translation for French and Japanese
- Small localization changes
- Ai tweaks for the new granary stuff, you will probably be able to trade more food with Agricutlure heavy civs now!
