Intro



Patch 0.13.05

QoL

Simulator: The “view inventory” button in the Simulator menu will now function like a toggle, allowing you to quickly switch between the available library of upgrades and your currently equipped inventory of them



Simulator: When you open the loadout drop down menu, your most recently selected loadout will be highlighted



Simulator: The options menu has been enabled in the simulator



Simulator: The inventory button in the pause menu has been removed, as inventory management happens in the simulator menu



Simulator: Enemies should no longer drop non-gem items on death (bosses still drop hull repairs)



Simulator: The same bosses can now be fought multiple times without restarting the simulation. Note: Further testing will be required to make sure there are no conflicts I missed, but everything seems good so far.



Bug Fixes

UI: Fixed an issue that would prevent access to the simulator when using mouse controls, if that pilot currently had no saved game (smh) .



. Simulator: Loading a saved loadout will properly remove the current loadout first, and counters will update consistently



Simulator: The reset equips button now consistently removes upgrades, and resets upgrade counters



Mouse: Fixed a bug that would confirm an upgrade choice if you clicked on an inventory item.



Mouse: Fixed a bug that would exit the Simulator menu if you clicked on an inventory item



Keyboard: The correct shortcut hotkey to close the Simulator menu now works



Not quite large enough to justify a full patch update, but significant for those of you wanting to dive into the simulator and break things. And you will break things. Once fully unlocked, It is entirely possible to equip so many utilities in the Simulator that everything crashes. Limits will eventually be introduced for stability.This update is the last of any significance before next week's very large content drop. Hotfixes will be made as needed for any game-breaking bugs, should any of you find any.As progress is made on the content update, it has grown significantly in size, and I'm really excited to share what I've been cooking. It will touch on more than just new utilities. Until then!