Major 29 August 2025 Build 19788886 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:26:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


New Station Features

  • Banking – Manage your resources and financial strategies.

  • Crew Bonus – Unlock unique bonuses for your crew.

  • Charity – May whispers bring you reputation and intel.

  • Council – Take part in decisions that shape the galaxy.

Station UI

  • Better and more interactive station interface.

  • Quick access to Banking, Crew Bonus, Charity, and Council.

General Improvements

  • UI improvements.

  • Localization improvements.

  • Various bug fixes.

