

New Station Features

Banking – Manage your resources and financial strategies.

Crew Bonus – Unlock unique bonuses for your crew.

Charity – May whispers bring you reputation and intel.

Council – Take part in decisions that shape the galaxy.

Station UI

Better and more interactive station interface.

Quick access to Banking, Crew Bonus, Charity, and Council.

General Improvements

UI improvements.

Localization improvements.

Various bug fixes.

