29 August 2025 Build 19788877 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:19:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where some players encountered a black screen and could not proceed after the "再临" chapter.
Fixed the issue where the "游戏开始" achievement could not be unlocked. Return to the route map and replay the first section of Chapter One to unlock it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3570341
