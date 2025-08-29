 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19788838 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings Fellow Cultivators, here is another patch with fixes.
I'm hard at work on Reincarnation Part 2, there is mostly armors and items left to modify.

Here is today's changes.

Changes

  • Adjusted T3 Spirit Cultivation Manual

  • Geode rewards from Ancient mine should now be more appropriate.

  • Fixed passive qi from Spiritual Source Stone Artifact. Should hopefully be correct now.

  • Monkey staff should now only block if a staff is equipped.

  • Ancient mine afk xp from afk should now display the correct number. It gave correct but displayed last xp drop received.

  • Fixed typo on earthly ticket box causing some items to be impossible to get.

  • Fixed attack speed buffs information outside adventure.

  • Fixed a problem with Afk skills missing some speed bonuses.

  • Saplings now have detailed description on their stats.

  • Fixed a problem with Immortal Garden Soul Perk

Changed files in this update

