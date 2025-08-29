I'm hard at work on Reincarnation Part 2, there is mostly armors and items left to modify.
Here is today's changes.
Changes
- Adjusted T3 Spirit Cultivation Manual
- Geode rewards from Ancient mine should now be more appropriate.
- Fixed passive qi from Spiritual Source Stone Artifact. Should hopefully be correct now.
- Monkey staff should now only block if a staff is equipped.
- Ancient mine afk xp from afk should now display the correct number. It gave correct but displayed last xp drop received.
- Fixed typo on earthly ticket box causing some items to be impossible to get.
- Fixed attack speed buffs information outside adventure.
- Fixed a problem with Afk skills missing some speed bonuses.
- Saplings now have detailed description on their stats.
- Fixed a problem with Immortal Garden Soul Perk
