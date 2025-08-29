We just want to say thank you to everyone playing Animalkind, we’re super pumped you showed up for our first week of our Alpha 2 playtest! Your feedback and bug reports have been immensely helpful to us. We wanted to update the playtest as quickly as we could to address common issues and also incorporate feedback we've received. We hope you enjoy this latest update!
NPCs
NPCs can now walk on wooden platforms, allowing you to guide them away from small islands or tall mountain tops
Decoration Mode
Being in decoration mode for a house when someone else picks it up no longer soft locks the game
Changing Wall Colors now persists correctly
Fixing some sizes of furniture items that were too small
Updated the yellow house
World Environment
Fixing invisible trees
Crops no longer duplicate when you load back into the world
Player
Rocket Boost no longer causes you to have infinite energy
Dropped item stacks no longer duplicate
Fixing items flickering as a player holds them while doing an emote
Fixing clipping through the water plane
Quests
Fixing some quest tracking problems
Content
Home island now contains FLOOF Codex fragments
The flimsy fishing rod now has a small chance of catching tuna; aim for the swirling water for better odds
Copper now respawns in 10 minutes
Copper and iron deposits now drop 50% more ore
Redwoods now drop hardwood if you chop them down (but the fir trees are good too)
The shop recipe can now be bought unlimited times
The shop can now be crafted unlimited times
The wilderness NPCs now have designated spawn points on the home island so they won't end up on hills
Sturdy and Advanced tools have increased durability
Rosie's daily quests have been fixed, you can now turn them in
Some broken recipes were fixed from the portal shop
Barney is a bit better about telling players about the mushroom stew recipe
Some plants have been renamed
We went and touched up some dialog for funsies and clarity
Some typos were fixed (and hopefully no new ones added)
Inputs
Switched to using the OS mouse - meaning the sensitivity should match whatever you have set for your OS.
Controller support in main menu - still a work in progress, but no longer requires the virtual mouse
Touch screen support in main menu
