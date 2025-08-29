 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19788832 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We just want to say thank you to everyone playing Animalkind, we’re super pumped you showed up for our first week of our Alpha 2 playtest! Your feedback and bug reports have been immensely helpful to us. We wanted to update the playtest as quickly as we could to address common issues and also incorporate feedback we've received. We hope you enjoy this latest update!

NPCs

  • NPCs can now walk on wooden platforms, allowing you to guide them away from small islands or tall mountain tops

Decoration Mode

  • Being in decoration mode for a house when someone else picks it up no longer soft locks the game

  • Changing Wall Colors now persists correctly

  • Fixing some sizes of furniture items that were too small

  • Updated the yellow house

World Environment

  • Fixing invisible trees

  • Crops no longer duplicate when you load back into the world

Player

  • Rocket Boost no longer causes you to have infinite energy

  • Dropped item stacks no longer duplicate

  • Fixing items flickering as a player holds them while doing an emote

  • Fixing clipping through the water plane

Quests

  • Fixing some quest tracking problems

Content

  • Home island now contains FLOOF Codex fragments

  • The flimsy fishing rod now has a small chance of catching tuna; aim for the swirling water for better odds

  • Copper now respawns in 10 minutes

  • Copper and iron deposits now drop 50% more ore

  • Redwoods now drop hardwood if you chop them down (but the fir trees are good too)

  • The shop recipe can now be bought unlimited times

  • The shop can now be crafted unlimited times

  • The wilderness NPCs now have designated spawn points on the home island so they won't end up on hills

  • Sturdy and Advanced tools have increased durability

  • Rosie's daily quests have been fixed, you can now turn them in

  • Some broken recipes were fixed from the portal shop

  • Barney is a bit better about telling players about the mushroom stew recipe

  • Some plants have been renamed

  • We went and touched up some dialog for funsies and clarity

  • Some typos were fixed (and hopefully no new ones added)

Inputs

  • Switched to using the OS mouse - meaning the sensitivity should match whatever you have set for your OS.

  • Controller support in main menu - still a work in progress, but no longer requires the virtual mouse

  • Touch screen support in main menu

Changed files in this update

