We just want to say thank you to everyone playing Animalkind, we’re super pumped you showed up for our first week of our Alpha 2 playtest! Your feedback and bug reports have been immensely helpful to us. We wanted to update the playtest as quickly as we could to address common issues and also incorporate feedback we've received. We hope you enjoy this latest update!

NPCs

NPCs can now walk on wooden platforms, allowing you to guide them away from small islands or tall mountain tops

Decoration Mode

Being in decoration mode for a house when someone else picks it up no longer soft locks the game

Changing Wall Colors now persists correctly

Fixing some sizes of furniture items that were too small

Updated the yellow house

World Environment

Fixing invisible trees

Crops no longer duplicate when you load back into the world

Player

Rocket Boost no longer causes you to have infinite energy

Dropped item stacks no longer duplicate

Fixing items flickering as a player holds them while doing an emote

Fixing clipping through the water plane

Quests

Fixing some quest tracking problems

Content

Home island now contains FLOOF Codex fragments

The flimsy fishing rod now has a small chance of catching tuna; aim for the swirling water for better odds

Copper now respawns in 10 minutes

Copper and iron deposits now drop 50% more ore

Redwoods now drop hardwood if you chop them down (but the fir trees are good too)

The shop recipe can now be bought unlimited times

The shop can now be crafted unlimited times

The wilderness NPCs now have designated spawn points on the home island so they won't end up on hills

Sturdy and Advanced tools have increased durability

Rosie's daily quests have been fixed, you can now turn them in

Some broken recipes were fixed from the portal shop

Barney is a bit better about telling players about the mushroom stew recipe

Some plants have been renamed

We went and touched up some dialog for funsies and clarity

Some typos were fixed (and hopefully no new ones added)

Inputs