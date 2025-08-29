 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19788795 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Chaos Crew!

The playtest is finally open — you can jump in right now.

Just a heads-up: this is still very much an alpha. We know some stuff is broken, rough, or missing. That’s normal at this stage. Please be cool about it, we’ll start pushing fixes from Monday based on your feedback.

Use the #feedback channel on Discord to share your thoughts.

Try to play with others if you can — the game is way more fun in a group.

Thanks a lot for helping us test this chaos. Your feedback means everything right now.

PS: If you haven’t pressed the Request Access button on the Steam page yet, do it now! We’ll start approving new requests from Monday.

Clément & Julien

