Hello there, everyone !!11!11! ːsteamhappyː



The Steam Workshop (where you can upload & download mods) is officially open!!!11! ːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyː

+ All modding docs & tools have been updated!!!111!1 ːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyː



You are able to change PAIcom's name, skin, responses, voice, etc!

YOU are able to even make your OWN VOICE COMPUTER ASSISTANT using PAIcom's "engine"!!!1!

Or just put ur fursona or something lol :3

NO CODING KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED BTW!!! >w<



Wanna download or upload mods!?!?!? Watch this quick guide:

Can’t wait to see what yall gonna cook!! ːsteamthumbsupːːsteamthisː