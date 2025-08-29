 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19788677 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings new tools and refinements to your journey through Mission 1

List of Updates 5.5.0 Brings:

  • Notifications System - The first iteration is here to keep you on top of resources, Sinners, and events in your domain.

  • Tribute Visuals - Brand new look to the Tribute objective panel.

  • New Souls Movement - Refining the movement of the Souls to consume less processing and improve game performance through the game.

  • Additional Improvements - General fixes and inconsistencies fixes

Share Your Feedback

Join the discussion on Steam Discussions or Discord to share your thoughts as we continue refining the experience.

