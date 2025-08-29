This update brings new tools and refinements to your journey through Mission 1
List of Updates 5.5.0 Brings:
Notifications System - The first iteration is here to keep you on top of resources, Sinners, and events in your domain.
Tribute Visuals - Brand new look to the Tribute objective panel.
New Souls Movement - Refining the movement of the Souls to consume less processing and improve game performance through the game.
Additional Improvements - General fixes and inconsistencies fixes
Share Your Feedback
Join the discussion on Steam Discussions or Discord to share your thoughts as we continue refining the experience.
Changed files in this update