r1045
+ Add m_HasPlayedRoomDescription variable to Prologue System and save/load in GameData
+ Add poster interactions akin to datapad interaction with relevant bools used for save/load in GameData
+ Ensure room event triggers dont prevent player from exiting room
+ Add audio to player choice buttons
+ Add audio to appearance and disappearance of player choice menu
r1044
+ Refactor Smoking Man prologue into branching dialogue with player choices
- refactor dialogue coroutines into new prologue system that steps through:
- X number of skippable dialogue strings (List<string>), for Y seconds (List<float>)
- W number of player choices (List<int>)
- new DialogueProgression method
- new DecisionPoint method
- accept = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + enable key + close smoking man + camera target player
- decline = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + return to decision point
- ask AI = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open second scroll view
- ask memory = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open third scroll view
- notice = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open fourth scroll view
- accept green = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 green
- accept rage = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 rage
- accept kocha = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 kocha
- accept black magic = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 black magic
- decline anything = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view
- dialogue system player decision points pause the game and bring up player choice menu
- dialogue system starts a player decision point with first player choice selected
- ability to step through dialogue text at your own pace
- add initial narrative preface
r1043
+ Fix door issue with rapidly opening and closing
+ Fix: Player was able to get stuck in doors - progression stopper
r1042
+ Refactor Smoking Man prologue into branching dialogue with player choices
- create new multiple choice answer UI
- create green drug item
RAIDING PARTY v0.1.0.1045 Changelog
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3174621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update