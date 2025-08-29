r1045

+ Add m_HasPlayedRoomDescription variable to Prologue System and save/load in GameData

+ Add poster interactions akin to datapad interaction with relevant bools used for save/load in GameData

+ Ensure room event triggers dont prevent player from exiting room

+ Add audio to player choice buttons

+ Add audio to appearance and disappearance of player choice menu



r1044

+ Refactor Smoking Man prologue into branching dialogue with player choices

- refactor dialogue coroutines into new prologue system that steps through:

- X number of skippable dialogue strings (List<string>), for Y seconds (List<float>)

- W number of player choices (List<int>)

- new DialogueProgression method

- new DecisionPoint method

- accept = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + enable key + close smoking man + camera target player

- decline = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + return to decision point

- ask AI = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open second scroll view

- ask memory = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open third scroll view

- notice = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open fourth scroll view

- accept green = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 green

- accept rage = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 rage

- accept kocha = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 kocha

- accept black magic = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 black magic

- decline anything = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view

- dialogue system player decision points pause the game and bring up player choice menu

- dialogue system starts a player decision point with first player choice selected

- ability to step through dialogue text at your own pace

- add initial narrative preface



r1043

+ Fix door issue with rapidly opening and closing

+ Fix: Player was able to get stuck in doors - progression stopper



r1042

+ Refactor Smoking Man prologue into branching dialogue with player choices

- create new multiple choice answer UI

- create green drug item