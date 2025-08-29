 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19788675 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
r1045
+ Add m_HasPlayedRoomDescription variable to Prologue System and save/load in GameData
+ Add poster interactions akin to datapad interaction with relevant bools used for save/load in GameData
+ Ensure room event triggers dont prevent player from exiting room
+ Add audio to player choice buttons
+ Add audio to appearance and disappearance of player choice menu

r1044
+ Refactor Smoking Man prologue into branching dialogue with player choices
- refactor dialogue coroutines into new prologue system that steps through:
- X number of skippable dialogue strings (List<string>), for Y seconds (List<float>)
- W number of player choices (List<int>)
- new DialogueProgression method
- new DecisionPoint method
- accept = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + enable key + close smoking man + camera target player
- decline = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + return to decision point
- ask AI = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open second scroll view
- ask memory = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open third scroll view
- notice = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open fourth scroll view
- accept green = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 green
- accept rage = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 rage
- accept kocha = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 kocha
- accept black magic = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view + gain 2 black magic
- decline anything = (disable button, unpause, close menu, dialogue progression) + open first scroll view
- dialogue system player decision points pause the game and bring up player choice menu
- dialogue system starts a player decision point with first player choice selected
- ability to step through dialogue text at your own pace
- add initial narrative preface

r1043
+ Fix door issue with rapidly opening and closing
+ Fix: Player was able to get stuck in doors - progression stopper

r1042
+ Refactor Smoking Man prologue into branching dialogue with player choices
- create new multiple choice answer UI
- create green drug item

