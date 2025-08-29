Fixes & Changes:
Added missing Close button in the UI.,
Fixed crashes when removing certain car parts.,
Removed unintended items (paint collider, hammer, fake engine) from being detachable.,
Temporarily removed the car selling container.,
Added safeguards to the car parts selling container.,
Fixed parts box behavior.Removed debug buttons.,
Removed parts not purchased by the player.,
Removed non-car parts from the inventory.,
Added crash protection improvements.,
Fixed UI order in the Challenges window.,
Fixed UI display issues on the Map.,
Improved car parts behavior and collisions with the ground.,
Added debug flags to help investigate issues with the game not launching on some PCs.
