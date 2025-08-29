 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19788601 Edited 29 August 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Changes:

  • Added missing Close button in the UI.,

  • Fixed crashes when removing certain car parts.,

  • Removed unintended items (paint collider, hammer, fake engine) from being detachable.,

  • Temporarily removed the car selling container.,

  • Added safeguards to the car parts selling container.,

  • Fixed parts box behavior.Removed debug buttons.,

  • Removed parts not purchased by the player.,

  • Removed non-car parts from the inventory.,

  • Added crash protection improvements.,

  • Fixed UI order in the Challenges window.,

  • Fixed UI display issues on the Map.,

  • Improved car parts behavior and collisions with the ground.,

  • Added debug flags to help investigate issues with the game not launching on some PCs.

