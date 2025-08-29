 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19788587 Edited 29 August 2025 – 15:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey B.E.S.T.I.E.S!

After more than 2 years of development and Early Access, B.E.S.T is finally reaching its full release on August 29, 2025!

What’s B.E.S.T?

An adult visual novel where romance, competition and betrayal intertwine.

100 participants,

$500,000 at stake: who will you trust?

What to expect at release :

  • 5 full episodes + one last incoming,

  • 4000+ renders & 150+ animations,

  • Romance routes, sports challenges, choices with real impact,

  • Multiple endings depending on your path,

Available on Steam NOW !

(and fully playable on Steam Deck).

Thanks to everyone who followed during Early Access

Your feedback made this possible!

If you’re into adult VN with more story than just lewd, this might be your thing.

