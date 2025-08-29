Just a quick update to address a few issues...

Updated the helicopter A.I. to improve their position holding when in a hover. This was one of the few areas that I hadn't upgraded to use a PID controller and now they will position hold a lot better and this improves various things such as picking up and dropping off sling loaded cargo as well as landing. I've left it reasonably loose so they don't hold position rigidly - there is a little bit of give.

Updated the waypoint sequence for picking up and dropping of sling load cargo so all helicopters should now perform much better and told to do these tasks.

Modified the placement positions across the Central Libya map to ensure installations are not placed across terrain tiles as the terrain flattening system cannot cope with this! It also fixes a very very rare bug where the home helipad can't be found because it is actually on a different terrain tile to the base itself.