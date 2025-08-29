Patchnote #53 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21532) - 29/08/2025
Monster
- Navigation Monster Improvement: Improved monster navigation system to improve performance.
- Voltaic Wraith Catch Fix: Fixed an issue where the player’s catch animation by the Voltaic Wraith did not play correctly.
- Trickster’s Umbrella Fix: Fixed an issue where the Trickster’s umbrella was not displayed correctly in-game.
- Trickster & Cursed Pharaoh Fix:In Nightmare difficulty, the Trickster could not make players dance when they were under the Cursed Pharaoh’s curse.
- Khopesh Cursed Pharaoh Fix: Fixed a bug where the mummy’s weapon was only partially displayed.
- Defibrillator & Cursed Pharaoh Fix: Fixed a bug where the defibrillator did not correctly stun the Cursed Pharaoh.
- Stone Stalkers & Gate Fix: Stone Stalkers now open gates correctly.
Gameplay
- Timer Bomb Fix: Fixed a bug where the bomb objective timer showed an incorrect value at the start.
- Dartgun Fix: Fixed a bug where players were sometimes not put to sleep after being hit by a dart gun shot.
- Dartgun Kill Fix: Fixed an issue allowing players to be killed by two dart gun shots.
- Noise-Cancelling Headset Fix: Fixed a bug where other players could not see the headset when the host equipped it.
LD
- Explosive Location Clue Fix: Fixed an issue where the location clue was not displayed for the locker in the Museum locker room.
- Collider Ceiling Light Fix: Fixed a bug where Cruise ship basement light colliders blocked player movement on the upper floor.
- Spawner Position on Casino Fix: Fixed the stone bench spawner position in the Casino.
- Power Plant Break Room Fix: Fixed a bug where the break room sometimes had no lighting.
- Trashcan on Cruise Ship Fix: Fixed trashcans spawning in narrow corridors and blocking player navigation.
- Cabin Cruise Ship Fix: Fixed a bug on seed (4266642) where a piece of wall was generated inside the shower.
- Drawer Disappearance Fix: Fixed a bug where drawers could disappear after being opened.
Sound
- Washing Machine Fix: The interaction sound with the washing machine is now properly spatialized.
- Rubber chicken Fix: Fixed a bug where the rubber chicken sound was not played at the correct position.
- Lightswitch Fix: Fixed a bug where some lightswitches were not generated.
General
- Lighting Improvement: Changes have been applied to the lighting to improve in-game performance on the Cruise Ship map.
- Rejoin Player Name Fix: Fixed an issue where a player rejoining a match could no longer see the names of players who had died in the meantime.
- Client Custom Color Fix: Fixed a bug where client customization changes were sometimes not applied.
- Bad Customization Color Fix: Fixed a bug where the wrong color was sometimes applied to customization.
- Death in Lobby Fix: Fixed an issue that allowed players to die in the lobby.
Known Issues:
- Recent patches have improved performance, and we are still investigating further optimizations, especially on the Cruise Ship.
- Stone Stalker: We are aware of a bug where Stone Stalkers can pass through gates before they are fully opened. This will be fixed as soon as possible.
