29 August 2025 Build 19788532 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patchnote #53 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21532) - 29/08/2025

Monster

  • Navigation Monster Improvement: Improved monster navigation system to improve performance.
  • Voltaic Wraith Catch Fix: Fixed an issue where the player’s catch animation by the Voltaic Wraith did not play correctly.
  • Trickster’s Umbrella Fix: Fixed an issue where the Trickster’s umbrella was not displayed correctly in-game.
  • Trickster & Cursed Pharaoh Fix:In Nightmare difficulty, the Trickster could not make players dance when they were under the Cursed Pharaoh’s curse.
  • Khopesh Cursed Pharaoh Fix: Fixed a bug where the mummy’s weapon was only partially displayed.
  • Defibrillator & Cursed Pharaoh Fix: Fixed a bug where the defibrillator did not correctly stun the Cursed Pharaoh.
  • Stone Stalkers & Gate Fix: Stone Stalkers now open gates correctly.

Gameplay

  • Timer Bomb Fix: Fixed a bug where the bomb objective timer showed an incorrect value at the start.
  • Dartgun Fix: Fixed a bug where players were sometimes not put to sleep after being hit by a dart gun shot.
  • Dartgun Kill Fix: Fixed an issue allowing players to be killed by two dart gun shots.
  • Noise-Cancelling Headset Fix: Fixed a bug where other players could not see the headset when the host equipped it.

LD

  • Explosive Location Clue Fix: Fixed an issue where the location clue was not displayed for the locker in the Museum locker room.
  • Collider Ceiling Light Fix: Fixed a bug where Cruise ship basement light colliders blocked player movement on the upper floor.
  • Spawner Position on Casino Fix: Fixed the stone bench spawner position in the Casino.
  • Power Plant Break Room Fix: Fixed a bug where the break room sometimes had no lighting.
  • Trashcan on Cruise Ship Fix: Fixed trashcans spawning in narrow corridors and blocking player navigation.
  • Cabin Cruise Ship Fix: Fixed a bug on seed (4266642) where a piece of wall was generated inside the shower.
  • Drawer Disappearance Fix: Fixed a bug where drawers could disappear after being opened.

Sound

  • Washing Machine Fix: The interaction sound with the washing machine is now properly spatialized.
  • Rubber chicken Fix: Fixed a bug where the rubber chicken sound was not played at the correct position.
  • Lightswitch Fix: Fixed a bug where some lightswitches were not generated.

General

  • Lighting Improvement: Changes have been applied to the lighting to improve in-game performance on the Cruise Ship map.
  • Rejoin Player Name Fix: Fixed an issue where a player rejoining a match could no longer see the names of players who had died in the meantime.
  • Client Custom Color Fix: Fixed a bug where client customization changes were sometimes not applied.
  • Bad Customization Color Fix: Fixed a bug where the wrong color was sometimes applied to customization.
  • Death in Lobby Fix: Fixed an issue that allowed players to die in the lobby.

Known Issues:

  • Recent patches have improved performance, and we are still investigating further optimizations, especially on the Cruise Ship.
  • Stone Stalker: We are aware of a bug where Stone Stalkers can pass through gates before they are fully opened. This will be fixed as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2208571
