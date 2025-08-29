EARLY ACCESS 0.7.8.1:

- Fixed resolution scaling settings being wrong on boot.

- Possible fix for window misalignment on boot.

- Removed red meshes at delivery goals, instead a white light beam will show on the current delivery target. This will be further expanded upon in future patches.

- Possible fix for horse/cart getting under the map.

- Added speed limits to Lorry for improved control, especially in reverse gear.

- Fixed Lorry brake not working properly in reverse.



KNOWN MAJOR BUGS:

- Lorry client-side jitter fix only works sometimes.

- Certain fullscreen resolutions can cause the game to have a black bar at the side(s), changing the resolution setting fixes it.

