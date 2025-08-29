New Content

✦ A new Act 2 Enemy - The Automatons

✦ Two new enemy encounters for Act 2 consisting of the Automatons (Will be adding more variety to Act 2 in the next patch but lmk how you feel about the new enemy.)



Balance Changes

✦ Ascendant

Base Damage 180 -> 170



✦ Arc Warp Trait

Chain Range 2 -> 1.5



Bug Fixes

✦ Fixed bugs related to effect timing (Damage resists and on Damaged effects).

✦ Fixed bugs related to removing traits and how stacks are handled within the new stack system.



Other Changes

✦ Adjusted particle size of Expunger's effect.