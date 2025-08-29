New Content
✦ A new Act 2 Enemy - The Automatons
✦ Two new enemy encounters for Act 2 consisting of the Automatons (Will be adding more variety to Act 2 in the next patch but lmk how you feel about the new enemy.)
Balance Changes
✦ Ascendant
Base Damage 180 -> 170
✦ Arc Warp Trait
Chain Range 2 -> 1.5
Bug Fixes
✦ Fixed bugs related to effect timing (Damage resists and on Damaged effects).
✦ Fixed bugs related to removing traits and how stacks are handled within the new stack system.
Other Changes
✦ Adjusted particle size of Expunger's effect.
Patch Notes 0.2.21 Bugs and Bots
