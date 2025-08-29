 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19788523 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Content
✦ A new Act 2 Enemy - The Automatons
✦ Two new enemy encounters for Act 2 consisting of the Automatons (Will be adding more variety to Act 2 in the next patch but lmk how you feel about the new enemy.)

Balance Changes
✦ Ascendant
Base Damage 180 -> 170

✦ Arc Warp Trait
Chain Range 2 -> 1.5

Bug Fixes
✦ Fixed bugs related to effect timing (Damage resists and on Damaged effects).
✦ Fixed bugs related to removing traits and how stacks are handled within the new stack system.

Other Changes
✦ Adjusted particle size of Expunger's effect.

