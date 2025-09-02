A new patch for Wildgate is now available on Steam!
✨ PATCH HIGHLIGHTS
🚀 New Reach Anomalies detected
🧑🤝🧑 New daily social missions for pre-made crews
👛 New weekly missions to earn in-game credits
🤖 Introducing Easy and Hard vs. AI modes
⚖️ Lots of balance changes (Sammo, and Shock Field, and Scout, oh my!)
🐛 Many, many bug fixes
➕ And more!
🌌 REACH ANOMALIES
// DEV NOTE: It's time for another Reach Rotation—but instead of dropping on Thursday this week, they’re dropping today! And we’ll be adding not one, not two, but three anomalies to shake up your adventures.
Please note that these anomalies will go live at 12pm PT (9pm CEST). Once live, they’ll remain part of the game’s randomization pool and loot tables permanently.
---
✨ WEAPON ARTIFACT
A new Artifact type can now be found in loot rooms
Fires a short-range laser beam
Deals heavy damage to prospectors, AI, and ships alike
✨ TURBO CLAMP JET
An amped up clamp jet can now be found in loot rooms
Stronger push when attached to prospectors, ships, or items but with a shorter duration
✨ ANCIENT TRACTOR BEAM
An upgraded version of the tractor beam can now be found in loot rooms
Contains double the ammo of a traditional tractor beam
Can push objects away as well as pull them closer
🔥 GAME MODES
VERSUS AI
Versus AI has now been split into two separate modes:
Easy vs. AI:
Easier difficulty, perfect for learning the game
The Reach is smaller than Artifact Hunt and doesn’t include all possible hazards
Hard vs. AI:
Harder difficulty, great for those who want to hone their skills
The Reach is the same size as Artifact Hunt and you can encounter any hazard
Both modes will continue to grant experience
Experience can be earned by completing missions and gameplay / exploration
Experience will be capped at 70k per match (same Artifact Hunt)
You cannot progress Infamy or Streaks in either mode
🚀 SHIPS
// DEV NOTE: We’ve heard your note that defending a ship from boarders can be difficult, so we’ve adjusted how quickly secure doors repair to help with ship defense—especially for the side doors on the Scout and Hunter.
Speaking of the Scout...balancing this particular ship has been a difficult line to find. We’re hoping the changes today will bring it more in line with the other ships.
---
SHIP DESIGN
Secure Doors now repair twice as fast
Ship engines will now always drop a turbine whenever a ship is destroyed, even if that engine was broken at the time of destruction
Hologram effects are now more transparent while you are on the helm or turret station (this should make it easier to see what’s happening around your ship)
SCOUT
Health decreased to 70 (was 80)
Afterburner no longer lasts longer than other ships
🤖 PROSPECTORS
// DEV NOTE: We made some buffs to Sammo to help make him viable while inside and outside of his ship. We’ve also made some changes to Venture to help improve his utility in the hands of very experienced players.
---
SAMMO
Health increased to 130 (was 120)
The Quiet range increased to 40m (was 20m)
VENTURE
Time before health started regenerating decreased to 3s (was 4s)
Time needed to reach max health when regenerating decreased to 1s (was 3s)
💥 WEAPONS
SONIC BOOM
Reduced ammo in the clip to 4 (was 6)
💰 LOOT
// DEV NOTE: We've heard your feedback regarding Laser Ram, Mine Layer, and Shock Field. We've decreased the drop rates for all three hardpoints and made some additional changes to Mine Layer and Shock Field.
The burst damage from Mine Layer mines is extremely high, so we are trying to give the ship that is getting mined some warning before it takes that damage. We've also made some light nerfs to the Shock Field. We hope that these nerfs, in combination with their reduced drop rate, will make them less central to ship battles. We will be watching these changes going forward to see if they are effective or if more is required. (We are continuing to monitor Laser Ram and may make addition changes as needed based on your feedback.)
---
ARTIFACT
Artifacts are now considered hazards and will appear on the Reach Hazards board in the Lucky Docks
Healing Artifact
Increased the healing to 2 health every 3s (was 1 health every 3s)
Removed healing 20 health after hitting ice
Ice Artifact
Now has unique visuals to distinguish it from the Healing Artifact
LOOT TABLES
Monolith
Always contains a Mega Core or an Entropy Cannon
Medium-Sized Points of Interest (POIs)
Decreased frequency of Mine Layer, Laser Ram, and Shock Field from appearing
Slightly increased frequency of Tractor Beam and Starlance appearing
Relic Loot Room
There are now a variety of unique spawn tables inside the Relic loot room
HANDHELD DEVICES
Tractor Beam
Increased how much they pull large held items (e.g., the Artifact, ship weapons, hardpoints, etc.) by 50%
Ancient Starlance
Increased the number of targets impacted to 4 (was 2)
SHIP HARDPOINTS
Laser Ram
Laser Ram has been reenabled
Mine Layer
Mine Layer has been reenabled
Mines no longer explode if they are destroyed before they are armed
Shock Field
Shock Field has been reenabled
Decreased the duration to 8s (was 10s)
Cooldown increased to 40s (was 30s)
No longer prevents a prospector from teleporting home
SHIP CANNONS
Bomb Cannon
Projectile speed increased to 200m/s (was 120m/s)
Macro cannon
Damage increased to 5-10 (was 4 - 8)
🔓 PROGRESSION
MISSIONS
New daily mission added for completing a match in pre-made crew of 2 or more players
New weekly missions added that will reward 200 in-game Credits on completion
Missions now display the time until reset next to each category
REWARDS
New "Gift of the Primes" style added for the Hunter
Unlocks at prospector level 100
Added more badges and titles to unlock!
🧭 USER INTERFACE
IN LOBBY
You now only see badges for yourself and your party members before you load into Lucky Docks
You will not be able to see badges for players who are matched into your crew
You will, however, be able to see titles for all crew members on this screen
IN GAME
Crew Hub
Removed the ability to see player card information in the Crew Hub
Reach Map
You can now close the map by pressing ESC on PC
You can now ping the Wildgate on the map using the map cursor
The skull no longer automatically appears on the map after a ship is destroyed (your team needs to reveal the destroyed ship for the skull to become visible)
Respawn Invulnerability
Added text whenever a player respawns, indicating that they are invulnerable (this text disappears when the invulnerability ends)
✅ BUG FIXES
Fixed some visual artifacting on the lobby carousel arrows
Fixed a bug where Adventure chapter navigation didn’t always work correctly with a gamepad
Fixed a bug where ally probes didn’t update the color correctly on the map
Fixed a bug that caused screen tearing and distortion when piloting for some players
Fixed a bug where Mophs could remain camouflaged when removing or swapping ship cannons
Fixed various issues hiding the text that explains how to unlock badges and titles
Fixed ship torpedoes appearing significantly smaller on the world map when shot east/west versus north/south
Fixed the UI scale setting affecting the world map, making it difficult to see details
Fixed the "Overall" volume setting not affecting the volume of player voice chat
Fixed the "Respond" button for toasts not respecting the "Swap Menu and Map" gamepad option
Fixed the gamepad "Invert Vertical/Horizontal Axis" settings affecting the map cursor and ping menu
Fixed various issues around the "Swap Move & Look Sticks" setting not properly swapping other binds used by those sticks
Fixed a bug where the "UI Scale" setting would go off-screen while you were editing it
Fixed a bug where the "Clear NEW" button wouldn't clear notifications of new ship component styles
Fixed a bug where a ship would occasionally appear with an incorrect color on the map
Fixed the "Reach Color" setting not applying to certain UI elements in the kill feed and ship death summary
Fixed a bug where using the Security Device to close all doors resulted in the door closing audio being louder than intended
Fixed a bug with Sensor Trap trapping invulnerable prospectors
And many more!
💡 KNOWN ISSUES
In the loadout screen, the Sidelong, Sonic Boom, and Painter say that they do 1.5x damage on a critical hit. The weapons do not cause crit damage or do bonus damage on a critical hit.
