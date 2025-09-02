A new patch for Wildgate is now available on Steam!

Keep reading to learn about the latest changes.

✨ PATCH HIGHLIGHTS





🚀 New Reach Anomalies detected

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 New daily social missions for pre-made crews

👛 New weekly missions to earn in-game credits

🤖 Introducing Easy and Hard vs. AI modes

⚖️ Lots of balance changes (Sammo, and Shock Field, and Scout, oh my!)

🐛 Many, many bug fixes

➕ And more!





🌌 REACH ANOMALIES



// DEV NOTE: It's time for another Reach Rotation—but instead of dropping on Thursday this week, they’re dropping today! And we’ll be adding not one, not two, but three anomalies to shake up your adventures.



Please note that these anomalies will go live at 12pm PT (9pm CEST). Once live, they’ll remain part of the game’s randomization pool and loot tables permanently.



---



✨ WEAPON ARTIFACT

A new Artifact type can now be found in loot rooms

Fires a short-range laser beam

Deals heavy damage to prospectors, AI, and ships alike

✨ TURBO CLAMP JET

An amped up clamp jet can now be found in loot rooms

Stronger push when attached to prospectors, ships, or items but with a shorter duration

✨ ANCIENT TRACTOR BEAM

An upgraded version of the tractor beam can now be found in loot rooms

Contains double the ammo of a traditional tractor beam

Can push objects away as well as pull them closer

🔥 GAME MODES





VERSUS AI

Versus AI has now been split into two separate modes: Easy vs. AI: Easier difficulty, perfect for learning the game The Reach is smaller than Artifact Hunt and doesn’t include all possible hazards Hard vs. AI: Harder difficulty, great for those who want to hone their skills The Reach is the same size as Artifact Hunt and you can encounter any hazard Both modes will continue to grant experience Experience can be earned by completing missions and gameplay / exploration Experience will be capped at 70k per match (same Artifact Hunt) You cannot progress Infamy or Streaks in either mode



🚀 SHIPS





// DEV NOTE: We’ve heard your note that defending a ship from boarders can be difficult, so we’ve adjusted how quickly secure doors repair to help with ship defense—especially for the side doors on the Scout and Hunter.



Speaking of the Scout...balancing this particular ship has been a difficult line to find. We’re hoping the changes today will bring it more in line with the other ships.



---



SHIP DESIGN

Secure Doors now repair twice as fast

Ship engines will now always drop a turbine whenever a ship is destroyed, even if that engine was broken at the time of destruction

Hologram effects are now more transparent while you are on the helm or turret station (this should make it easier to see what’s happening around your ship)



SCOUT

Health decreased to 70 (was 80)

Afterburner no longer lasts longer than other ships

🤖 PROSPECTORS





// DEV NOTE: We made some buffs to Sammo to help make him viable while inside and outside of his ship. We’ve also made some changes to Venture to help improve his utility in the hands of very experienced players.



---



SAMMO

Health increased to 130 (was 120)

The Quiet range increased to 40m (was 20m)

VENTURE

Time before health started regenerating decreased to 3s (was 4s)

Time needed to reach max health when regenerating decreased to 1s (was 3s)

💥 WEAPONS





SONIC BOOM

Reduced ammo in the clip to 4 (was 6)

💰 LOOT



// DEV NOTE: We've heard your feedback regarding Laser Ram, Mine Layer, and Shock Field. We've decreased the drop rates for all three hardpoints and made some additional changes to Mine Layer and Shock Field.



The burst damage from Mine Layer mines is extremely high, so we are trying to give the ship that is getting mined some warning before it takes that damage. We've also made some light nerfs to the Shock Field. We hope that these nerfs, in combination with their reduced drop rate, will make them less central to ship battles. We will be watching these changes going forward to see if they are effective or if more is required. (We are continuing to monitor Laser Ram and may make addition changes as needed based on your feedback.)





---



ARTIFACT

Artifacts are now considered hazards and will appear on the Reach Hazards board in the Lucky Docks

Healing Artifact Increased the healing to 2 health every 3s (was 1 health every 3s) Removed healing 20 health after hitting ice

Ice Artifact Now has unique visuals to distinguish it from the Healing Artifact



LOOT TABLES

Monolith Always contains a Mega Core or an Entropy Cannon

Medium-Sized Points of Interest (POIs) Decreased frequency of Mine Layer, Laser Ram, and Shock Field from appearing Slightly increased frequency of Tractor Beam and Starlance appearing

Relic Loot Room There are now a variety of unique spawn tables inside the Relic loot room



HANDHELD DEVICES

Tractor Beam Increased how much they pull large held items (e.g., the Artifact, ship weapons, hardpoints, etc.) by 50%

Ancient Starlance Increased the number of targets impacted to 4 (was 2)



SHIP HARDPOINTS

Laser Ram Laser Ram has been reenabled

Mine Layer Mine Layer has been reenabled Mines no longer explode if they are destroyed before they are armed

Shock Field Shock Field has been reenabled Decreased the duration to 8s (was 10s) Cooldown increased to 40s (was 30s) No longer prevents a prospector from teleporting home



SHIP CANNONS

Bomb Cannon Projectile speed increased to 200m/s (was 120m/s)

Macro cannon Damage increased to 5-10 (was 4 - 8)



🔓 PROGRESSION



MISSIONS

New daily mission added for completing a match in pre-made crew of 2 or more players

New weekly missions added that will reward 200 in-game Credits on completion

Missions now display the time until reset next to each category

REWARDS

New "Gift of the Primes" style added for the Hunter Unlocks at prospector level 100

Added more badges and titles to unlock!

🧭 USER INTERFACE





IN LOBBY

You now only see badges for yourself and your party members before you load into Lucky Docks You will not be able to see badges for players who are matched into your crew You will, however, be able to see titles for all crew members on this screen



IN GAME

Crew Hub Removed the ability to see player card information in the Crew Hub

Reach Map You can now close the map by pressing ESC on PC You can now ping the Wildgate on the map using the map cursor The skull no longer automatically appears on the map after a ship is destroyed (your team needs to reveal the destroyed ship for the skull to become visible)

Respawn Invulnerability Added text whenever a player respawns, indicating that they are invulnerable (this text disappears when the invulnerability ends)



✅ BUG FIXES

Fixed some visual artifacting on the lobby carousel arrows

Fixed a bug where Adventure chapter navigation didn’t always work correctly with a gamepad

Fixed a bug where ally probes didn’t update the color correctly on the map

Fixed a bug that caused screen tearing and distortion when piloting for some players

Fixed a bug where Mophs could remain camouflaged when removing or swapping ship cannons

Fixed various issues hiding the text that explains how to unlock badges and titles

Fixed ship torpedoes appearing significantly smaller on the world map when shot east/west versus north/south

Fixed the UI scale setting affecting the world map, making it difficult to see details

Fixed the "Overall" volume setting not affecting the volume of player voice chat

Fixed the "Respond" button for toasts not respecting the "Swap Menu and Map" gamepad option

Fixed the gamepad "Invert Vertical/Horizontal Axis" settings affecting the map cursor and ping menu

Fixed various issues around the "Swap Move & Look Sticks" setting not properly swapping other binds used by those sticks

Fixed a bug where the "UI Scale" setting would go off-screen while you were editing it

Fixed a bug where the "Clear NEW" button wouldn't clear notifications of new ship component styles

Fixed a bug where a ship would occasionally appear with an incorrect color on the map

Fixed the "Reach Color" setting not applying to certain UI elements in the kill feed and ship death summary

Fixed a bug where using the Security Device to close all doors resulted in the door closing audio being louder than intended

Fixed a bug with Sensor Trap trapping invulnerable prospectors

And many more!

💡 KNOWN ISSUES