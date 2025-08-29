0.13.2.0



Additions:

- New item! Equipment Braces. Crafted with a magic dust and three pieces of wood, this item when crafted with a piece of clothing will upgrade it.

- Added a small reminder at the bottom of the screen for the current highest priority advice.



Other Changes:

- Heroes will now do slightly less damage per level in Skirmishes and Tournaments. Hero damage was scaling far faster than health was, which was making battles end extremely quickly. This will hopefully mitigate this. I'll tune this as I continue development to keep it balanced.

- Tweaked what some stores sell.

- Ventura will no longer constantly tell the player to hire more heroes.

- Dragging items to the raid start popup now lets you add items to every hero's inventory at once.



Balance:

- Heroes now dislike working overtime more, and dislike working while tired less.

- The Builder now charges 250%, down from %350.

- Toned down how fast guild rating built up.

- Captain Grey Bones and King Slime will now use skills more often.

- New heroes start with higher happiness.



Bug Fixes:

- Heroes will now ACTUALLY not be considered working overtime if they are asleep.

- Skirmish/Tournament rivals no longer count as bosses for the achievement.

- Minor mimics can no longer spawn in boss arenas. (Was also probably happening for tournaments which was breaking things.)

- Intermediate furniture stats were not being calculated properly.

- Fixed an issue with loading intermediate furniture. (Maybe what was causing the above issue.)

- Fixed a visual mismatch when dragging a mana crystal to a hero on the sidebar.

- Fixed some oddities with slotting in items on the crafting popup.