1. Ginseng reduces (1st & 2nd level: Restore all health -> Restore 5 health 3rd level: Removes the effect of increasing the maximum health capacity)

2. Cotton reduces (1st & 2nd level: Gain equal attack -> Gain half the amount of attack 3rd level: Gain double attack -> Gain equal attack )

3. Pumpkin enhances (1/2/3 level attack: 1/1.5/2 -> 1.5/2/3 1/2/3 level attack speed: 0.63 -> 0.77)

4. The difficulty has been slightly reduced (The base generation time of locusts is 2.3s -> 2.7s, the growth value based on the season is 1.9 -> 1.8, the growth value based on the years is 0.5 -> 0.4)

5. Added endless mode (Does not affect the game's completion and settlement)

6. Adjusted the size of the beginner tutorial

7. Fixed the bug where cotton can only add to itself and cannot trigger the effect when there is no first-level cotton

8. Fixed the bug where the pumpkin cannot trigger the effect correctly

9. Fixed the bug where the pumpkin cannot restore full health

10. Adjusted the trigger sequence of the season when plants are activated (bamboo shoots always trigger the effect before ginseng)

11. Corrected some text errors

12. Fixed the layer errors when the game ends and is completed

13. Added plant identification guide!!