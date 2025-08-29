Major Update 1.0.6 – BATRACHIAN Unleashed

New Level: BATRACHIAN

Level 9 has arrived at last. Expect wild curves, intense climbs and drops, alien frogs leaping into action, and cinematic explosions everywhere. The finale? A boss immune to bullets that can only be defeated by turning the environment to your advantage. Ready for the challenge?







Buggy redesign

Goodbye to those roof bars that blocked your shots. Now you can aim freely at any angle without frustration. On top of that, your virtual body fits the seat better and only disappears if you move too much in real life, boosting immersion.





Smoother driving

The buggy now responds much better to the accelerator, allowing for gradual speed control. Yes, going slow is finally possible without frustration.





Tweaked slow-motion powerup

Slow time lasts a little less, but your weapon fires faster while it’s active. Less time, more action — making every use way more satisfying.





Bosses and levels reworked

We polished and improved several levels. Special mention to the boss of Level 5 (Flamewarm), which is now much more fun to fight.





Relax difficulty adjusted

Relax mode no longer means infinite lives. You now get 6. Still forgiving, still chill — but you can’t just nap your way through anymore.





Extra visual flair

Several levels have been optimized, with extra care for the native Quest 3 version. More effects, sharper visuals, and a bigger spectacle for your eyes.





Options that fit you

A new menu option lets you calibrate controller rotation however you prefer. Every player aims differently, and now the game adapts to you.





Explosions with improved shake

We refined the camera shake effects during explosions. Now every blast feels more powerful, more cinematic, and more epic than ever.

