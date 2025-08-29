This patch requires a new save!



Improved

- First version the the social system. This system adds social tab to person details and horse details. It's an event based system, so say you have a trainer who is put as the trainer for a horse -> that can now generate events. You also get for some events decision in your mailbox, and then depending on what you choose, this effects your relations with the staff. Relations effect performance, but you can turn this off in gameplay settings if you just prefer it for the roleplay. This is the first verison of the system, and we are testing if people like it or not, and how we could make it better. This should bring a bit "color" to the game, we really have taken teachings from Tynan Sylvester and his book with this (creator of Rimworld). But since this is first verison it can obviously be improved.

- Overall the system has a bit of a performance hit (+10% ish to day sim), but we have tried to make it as performant as possible. There is still some leaning left to do in this part.

- Year end bonuses now effect relationships also

- Horses now have base temperament and intelligence, and you can train this to both sides by 20%. This means that an explosive horse can't become zenlike

- If horse has sponsors, show it in the horse detail page description

- More variations to common coat colors, like bay, chestnut, black and seal brown.



Fixed

- Stud/mare lease emails only having subject

- Removed in racing where you could not control the horse if it was fighting back

- Removed next foal birth from next event (world) as it did not really make sense

- When poaching offer comes in also show sonner, incase you are simming so that you have time to react

- Jockey skill effects the race performance (and also their relationship and chemistry with the horse)

- Notebook and simulation loading screen sounds disabled to avoid the crash