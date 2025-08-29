 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19788214 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
New Stuff

  • New item: Trampoline! (map item that lets you jump to a different path)
  • Enemy intelligence now re-rolls dice to avoid tide-lock or get Resonance
Balancing

  • runs now start with 1 Soula Cola
Bug Fixes

  • fixed status condition UI not updating correctly
  • fixed getting stuck in combat when opponent gets defeated through poison damage
  • fixed Fusion potency bonus not correctly applying to all Trick types
  • fixed getting stuck on map after pressing finish on victory screen more than once
  • fixed opponents triggering criticals for 2 dice instead of 1
