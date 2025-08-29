New Stuff
- New item: Trampoline! (map item that lets you jump to a different path)
- Enemy intelligence now re-rolls dice to avoid tide-lock or get Resonance
- (TTS) added Toppings infos and trigger feedback to combat
Balancing
- runs now start with 1 Soula Cola
- default re-roll amount increased from 1 to 2
Bug Fixes
- fixed status condition UI not updating correctly
- fixed getting stuck in combat when opponent gets defeated through poison damage
- fixed Fusion potency bonus not correctly applying to all Trick types
- fixed getting stuck on map after pressing finish on victory screen more than once
- fixed opponents triggering criticals for 2 dice instead of 1
- fixed Prime and Tag Team not getting triggered after the first time
Changed files in this update