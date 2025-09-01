 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19788206 Edited 1 September 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Citizens!

We've just deployed a small hotfix to address two bugs that you've reported. Thank you so much for helping us identify these issues.

  • Fixed an issue that occurred when dismantling a crafting station while a blueprint was inside of it,

  • Fixed an issue with the electric stove where only one recipe could be cooked. The stove should now function correctly, allowing you to prepare various dishes.

We're working hard to get the next major update ready and appreciate your continued patience and support. Thanks again for being a part of our community!

