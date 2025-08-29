For today update, more camera.
• Some UI scroll issues solved
• Move the camera with Ctrl+Right Mouse click is now possible
• Zoom the camera with Alt+Right Mouse click is now possible
Right mouse button for camera movement and zoom
Update notes via Steam Community
