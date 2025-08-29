 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19788200 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
For today update, more camera.

• Some UI scroll issues solved
• Move the camera with Ctrl+Right Mouse click is now possible
• Zoom the camera with Alt+Right Mouse click is now possible

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3979991
