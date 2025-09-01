



Procedural Rivers

* Generate rivers anywhere with the option wheel.

* Discover naturally generated rivers

* Real-time terrain carving, meandering, and waterfalls.

* Rivers adapt width, depth, and flow; failed paths form ponds.

* Auto-adds rocks, reeds, splashes, and sound zones.

* Optimized river shader with foam, distortion, and highlights.

* Streamlined river editor with live sliders for width, depth, waviness.

* Fully undoable.



World & Visuals

* New optimized pine, spruce, birch, and elm trees with unified LODs.

* Smarter placement near rivers, shores, and biomes.

* Improved terrain colors, grass, and underbrush with regional variety.

* Enhanced detail added to rocks and waterfalls.



Creatures & Gameplay

* Smoother animal movement and animation (better IK, less jitter).

* Restored correct "look at" behavior for animals.

* Golems crack trees when walking through them

* New Tree Cracker spell in action wheel - blasts down trees quickly



Environment & Biomes

* Improved lighting, fog, wind, and weather variety.

* Southern biomes simplified with distinct vegetation sets.



UI & Controls

* Cleaner interfaces for rivers, lakes, and gardens.

* Improved layouts for keyboard and gamepad.

* Fixed category bar and sidebar alignment.

* New “Unstuck” button also clear swimming and reposition issues.



Language Suppor* Wilderless now supports multiple new langages, opening the world to more players worldwide