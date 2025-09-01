 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19788186 Edited 1 September 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



Procedural Rivers
* Generate rivers anywhere with the option wheel.
* Discover naturally generated rivers
* Real-time terrain carving, meandering, and waterfalls.
* Rivers adapt width, depth, and flow; failed paths form ponds.
* Auto-adds rocks, reeds, splashes, and sound zones.
* Optimized river shader with foam, distortion, and highlights.
* Streamlined river editor with live sliders for width, depth, waviness.
* Fully undoable.

World & Visuals
* New optimized pine, spruce, birch, and elm trees with unified LODs.
* Smarter placement near rivers, shores, and biomes.
* Improved terrain colors, grass, and underbrush with regional variety.
* Enhanced detail added to rocks and waterfalls.

Creatures & Gameplay
* Smoother animal movement and animation (better IK, less jitter).
* Restored correct "look at" behavior for animals.
* Golems crack trees when walking through them
* New Tree Cracker spell in action wheel - blasts down trees quickly

Environment & Biomes
* Improved lighting, fog, wind, and weather variety.
* Southern biomes simplified with distinct vegetation sets.

UI & Controls
* Cleaner interfaces for rivers, lakes, and gardens.
* Improved layouts for keyboard and gamepad.
* Fixed category bar and sidebar alignment.
* New “Unstuck” button also clear swimming and reposition issues.

Language Suppor* Wilderless now supports multiple new langages, opening the world to more players worldwide

