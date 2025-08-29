- Add FPS limit choices to the Options screen
- Display the FPS when the Options screen is open
- Fix "Next Puzzle" button incorrectly being enabled on the last puzzle
2025-08-29 - Additional Graphics Options
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 3175193
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3175195
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update