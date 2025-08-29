 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19788157 Edited 29 August 2025 – 15:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Add FPS limit choices to the Options screen
  • Display the FPS when the Options screen is open
  • Fix "Next Puzzle" button incorrectly being enabled on the last puzzle

Changed files in this update

Depot 3175192
Windows Depot 3175193
macOS Depot 3175195
