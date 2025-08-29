- Corrected the Attack Damage increase displayed for Stimpack in the Chinese Localization
- Cosmic Lance's return damage now correctly scales with Ability Power
- Corrected the Explosive Trap and Chain Reaction Chinese Descriptions
- Fixed the missing Chinese description for Ninja's Provision Talent
Hotfix 1.2.23
