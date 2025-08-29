 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19788083 Edited 29 August 2025 – 15:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Corrected the Attack Damage increase displayed for Stimpack in the Chinese Localization
  • Cosmic Lance's return damage now correctly scales with Ability Power
  • Corrected the Explosive Trap and Chain Reaction Chinese Descriptions
  • Fixed the missing Chinese description for Ninja's Provision Talent

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2435091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link