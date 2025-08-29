- Fixed map height reading to be more consistent when laying track
- Fixed potential null reference crash in mouse scroll handling
- Fixed signal routing problem causing switches to be set incorrectly
- Fixed Map 3 max industry levels and added track pieces on home platform
- Fixed radius calculation for min radius achievement to also take actual radius into account
- Fixed signal adding to not work when map doesn't have signals
- Fixed getting stuck inside a wall on foot
- Removed grade matching. Changes to the grade setting will no longer be overridden when running on existing track
- Changed collisions to other objects on foot to be less sticky
- Improved German translations (thanks Bravura Lion)
- Added teleporting by clicking on the map. You can only teleport to your own tracks (but the map doesn't show them yet)
