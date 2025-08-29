 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19787958 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes are now live:
  • Fixed map height reading to be more consistent when laying track
  • Fixed potential null reference crash in mouse scroll handling
  • Fixed signal routing problem causing switches to be set incorrectly
  • Fixed Map 3 max industry levels and added track pieces on home platform
  • Fixed radius calculation for min radius achievement to also take actual radius into account
  • Fixed signal adding to not work when map doesn't have signals
  • Fixed getting stuck inside a wall on foot
  • Removed grade matching. Changes to the grade setting will no longer be overridden when running on existing track
  • Changed collisions to other objects on foot to be less sticky
  • Improved German translations (thanks Bravura Lion)
  • Added teleporting by clicking on the map. You can only teleport to your own tracks (but the map doesn't show them yet)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3877411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link