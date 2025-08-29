 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19787865
It's a fun way to learn that you apparently don't know how to spell the word 'Radish', but there you go!

Here are the changes in this version (v1.0.6):
- Fixed one or two misspellings in some levels
- Adjusted the placements of a few levels to smooth out the difficulty curve
- Adjusted some wording in the tutorial to make it a bit more intuitive

