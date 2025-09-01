Hello Rebels!

We’re finally ready to roll out our delayed hotfix patch! Just to be clear: we’ve been working on two updates at the same time. The hotfix goes live today, and at the end of September we’ll be releasing our very first content update patch.

Let’s start by talking about that upcoming content update. Over the past two weeks, we’ve begun development on a brand-new game mode with the working title Kontroll. It’s heavily inspired by Domination/Conquest, but with a unique Striden twist.

Our goal with Kontroll is to create a mode that’s easy to jump into for new players: pick a soldier class, choose your weapon loadout, and get straight into the action. Expect fast-paced matches with quick respawns, set in a section of our brand-new map Nuke 08, which takes place in Stockholm, Sweden. Nuke 08 is being built specifically with Kontroll in mind, based on community feedback. Matches will be 5v5 (10 players total), and just like in Transmit, you’ll still progress through ranks and unlock weapons. We’ll share more details in future updates!

On top of that, we’re also adding a brand-new Transmit map called Souppat—a reimagining of our co-op map Berget, redesigned to fit perfectly into Transmit.

This hotfix patch we release today will include:

Easy Anti-Cheat fully integrated into the game

New backend monitoring system – lets us see what’s happening on the servers without logging into the game, making it easier to act against disruptive users and gather data for balancing

Mute function in the scoreboard for VOIP/Proximity chat + soldier voice lines

Bug fixes for explosive weapons dealing damage through walls

Toggle sprint function added

Toggle crouch function added

Rank corrections – We are working on an overhaul of the progression system to fix lost ranks. We can now restore lost or bugged ranks retroactively. If you have lost your rank, send us a DM in our Discord.

DLSS bug. Fixed excessive Log Spamming caused by DLSS incorrectly trying to enable itself

Next up, we’re gearing up for the Steam event at the end of September! That’s when we’ll restart our marketing push, pack the servers, and bring Striden roaring back to life!

Don´t miss out our Let´s play Striden event every Saturday 7:00PM CET

Don’t forget to join our Discord for behind-the-scenes content, direct chats with the devs, a place to share your feedback, and to team up with fellow Rebels to play Striden!