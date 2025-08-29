 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19787758 Edited 29 August 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

OI!

Just a quick update to help with general network sync.

You should notice less issues with Hit-Reg, bombs, stompas, etc now.

But please drop a comment if you do, and let us know about the issue

COMING UP NEXT:

  • KUSTOM RALLY game mode

  • Better race creation tools including building your own structures, ramps, VFX, etc. We are very excited about this feature

  • New maps, new vehicle, new weapons!

Expect a patch next week plus an influx of players as we've got something in the works. Looking forward to it! And also when the new creation tools come out, because we can't wait to see your wild creations

