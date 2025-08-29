OI!

Just a quick update to help with general network sync.

You should notice less issues with Hit-Reg, bombs, stompas, etc now.

But please drop a comment if you do, and let us know about the issue

COMING UP NEXT:

KUSTOM RALLY game mode

Better race creation tools including building your own structures, ramps, VFX, etc. We are very excited about this feature

New maps, new vehicle, new weapons!

Expect a patch next week plus an influx of players as we've got something in the works. Looking forward to it! And also when the new creation tools come out, because we can't wait to see your wild creations