- Once enemies take damage their health bars are displayed for brief amount of time
- Craftable item amounts should now properly craft the amount selected
- Crafting table sometimes not letting players press Craft has been resolved properly
- Description changes for quests, tutorials and recipes
Hotfix Patch 0.5.3.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Past Fate Depot Depot 1028511
