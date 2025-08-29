 Skip to content
29 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

We've added a major new NPC and made some important UI adjustments based on your feedback.

Welcome New NPC — Valuemonger!

Valuemonger is now added to the game. This merchant will:

  • Exchange coins for higher denominations

  • Break down coins into smaller denominations

  • Sell you Amber Resin

At the heart of the local market sits the shepherd of coin—crooked of frame, squint-eyed—and the clicks of his abacus ring with a reverence for money no monk’s rosary could summon for his god.

He is ready to change your coins into higher denominations or split them into smaller ones.

Among the motley of currencies and stones on his table lies a small heap of Amber Resin, used as tender in far-off villages; he will sell it to you at 3 bronze coins apiece.

Where to find the Valuemonger: new players will encounter him on the road to town, while those with existing saves can find him on the town streets.

Improved UI & Balance:

  • Energy display update – removed the limit from the player panel since you can actually gain more than 15 energy in the game.

  • Hunger scale adjustments – updated maximum values for Alchemist (300 → 400) and hirelings (200 → 400) to help identify starving characters earlier. In-game starting hunger values are adjusted accordingly so characters begin with full hunger bars. You could always exceed these scales without limits — these changes are primarily visual to better indicate what constitutes low vs high values.

