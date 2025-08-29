We've added a major new NPC and made some important UI adjustments based on your feedback.

Welcome New NPC — Valuemonger!

Valuemonger is now added to the game. This merchant will:

Exchange coins for higher denominations

Break down coins into smaller denominations

Sell you Amber Resin

At the heart of the local market sits the shepherd of coin—crooked of frame, squint-eyed—and the clicks of his abacus ring with a reverence for money no monk’s rosary could summon for his god.



He is ready to change your coins into higher denominations or split them into smaller ones.



Among the motley of currencies and stones on his table lies a small heap of Amber Resin, used as tender in far-off villages; he will sell it to you at 3 bronze coins apiece.

Where to find the Valuemonger: new players will encounter him on the road to town, while those with existing saves can find him on the town streets.

Improved UI & Balance: