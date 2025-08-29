We've added a major new NPC and made some important UI adjustments based on your feedback.
Welcome New NPC — Valuemonger!
Valuemonger is now added to the game. This merchant will:
Exchange coins for higher denominations
Break down coins into smaller denominations
Sell you Amber Resin
At the heart of the local market sits the shepherd of coin—crooked of frame, squint-eyed—and the clicks of his abacus ring with a reverence for money no monk’s rosary could summon for his god.
Where to find the Valuemonger: new players will encounter him on the road to town, while those with existing saves can find him on the town streets.
Improved UI & Balance:
Energy display update – removed the limit from the player panel since you can actually gain more than 15 energy in the game.
Hunger scale adjustments – updated maximum values for Alchemist (300 → 400) and hirelings (200 → 400) to help identify starving characters earlier. In-game starting hunger values are adjusted accordingly so characters begin with full hunger bars. You could always exceed these scales without limits — these changes are primarily visual to better indicate what constitutes low vs high values.
Changed files in this update