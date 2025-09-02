Hey Smallfolk,

We’ve deployed a new hotfix focusing on Underlands polish, audio balance, and a few stability fixes.

Hotfix Notes

Underlands level improvements and visibility fixes.

Reduced creature vocalization frequency .

Reduced insect wing volume .

Fixed player character vocalization occasionally disappearing after death.

Fixed some duplicated resources in the Underlands.

Increased crystal drop chance from crystal creatures.

Visual and material improvements .

Fixed precipitation occasionally showing in the Underlands.

Fixed WilloWisp showing twice .

Respawning in a tree encampment bed now moves creature followers to the encampment totem (recall them using the Follow command in quick actions).

Thanks again for your reports and feedback — they’ve been key in helping us track down these issues.

– The Smalland Team