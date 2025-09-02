Hey Smallfolk,
We’ve deployed a new hotfix focusing on Underlands polish, audio balance, and a few stability fixes.
Hotfix Notes
Underlands level improvements and visibility fixes.
Reduced creature vocalization frequency.
Reduced insect wing volume.
Fixed player character vocalization occasionally disappearing after death.
Fixed some duplicated resources in the Underlands.
Increased crystal drop chance from crystal creatures.
Visual and material improvements.
Fixed precipitation occasionally showing in the Underlands.
Fixed WilloWisp showing twice.
Respawning in a tree encampment bed now moves creature followers to the encampment totem (recall them using the Follow command in quick actions).
Thanks again for your reports and feedback — they’ve been key in helping us track down these issues.
– The Smalland Team
