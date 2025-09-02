 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19787708 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Smallfolk,

We’ve deployed a new hotfix focusing on Underlands polish, audio balance, and a few stability fixes.

Hotfix Notes

  • Underlands level improvements and visibility fixes.

  • Reduced creature vocalization frequency.

  • Reduced insect wing volume.

  • Fixed player character vocalization occasionally disappearing after death.

  • Fixed some duplicated resources in the Underlands.

  • Increased crystal drop chance from crystal creatures.

  • Visual and material improvements.

  • Fixed precipitation occasionally showing in the Underlands.

  • Fixed WilloWisp showing twice.

  • Respawning in a tree encampment bed now moves creature followers to the encampment totem (recall them using the Follow command in quick actions).

Thanks again for your reports and feedback — they’ve been key in helping us track down these issues.

– The Smalland Team

