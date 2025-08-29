Are you as excited as we are?

In just a few minutes, you'll finally be able to play Store It!

Here's our latest gameplay trailer

Have you heard about the Supporter Expansion?

It lets you give us some extra support if you want.

Note: The expansion does not offer any additional gameplay value and only includes 4 additional decorations for buildings. It is mainly intended to support the developers.

There is also a bundle available that includes the main game and the expansion at a small discount!

Bundle

We welcome your feedback!

The storage shelves have been cleaned so you can neatly sort your feedback there.

Thank you!

We are very excited to see what kind of chaos you will bring order to. Thank you for being part of this experience! 🤖❤️