ADDED:

- 10 Creatures (4 base and 6 evolutions)

- 10 Ideas

- 5 Spells

BALANCE:

Ideas:

- Durable Copy: +5 → +4 HP

- Tough Copy: +25% → +20% HP

- Enhanced Copy: +3 → +2 ATK

- Nightly: Endgame 5 → 4

Spells:

- Rock Shift: Now not Infinite, but Quick. Has 2 Charges.

- Mind Blast: 2 → 1 damage per Idea.

- Acid Splash: → Now Infinite.

- Earth Magic: → Now not Infinite. Has 3 Charges. MP 1 → 0.

- Evil Eye: → Now not Infinite. Has 3 Charges. MP 1 → 0.

- Slightly reduced gold rewards.

OTHER:

- Right stick on the gamepad now simulates the mouse.

- Added a hotkey for auto-battle.

- Some abilities with the Death keyword now grant the corresponding buff. Ideas granting such abilities were reworked to directly give the buff.

Note: This mostly concerns hyperactive abilities like "Kamikaze", for easier visualization. It especially caused issues when playing for or against Undead.

- Minor tweaks and bug fixes.