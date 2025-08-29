ADDED:
- 10 Creatures (4 base and 6 evolutions)
- 10 Ideas
- 5 Spells
BALANCE:
Ideas:
- Durable Copy: +5 → +4 HP
- Tough Copy: +25% → +20% HP
- Enhanced Copy: +3 → +2 ATK
- Nightly: Endgame 5 → 4
Spells:
- Rock Shift: Now not Infinite, but Quick. Has 2 Charges.
- Mind Blast: 2 → 1 damage per Idea.
- Acid Splash: → Now Infinite.
- Earth Magic: → Now not Infinite. Has 3 Charges. MP 1 → 0.
- Evil Eye: → Now not Infinite. Has 3 Charges. MP 1 → 0.
- Slightly reduced gold rewards.
OTHER:
- Right stick on the gamepad now simulates the mouse.
- Added a hotkey for auto-battle.
- Some abilities with the Death keyword now grant the corresponding buff. Ideas granting such abilities were reworked to directly give the buff.
Note: This mostly concerns hyperactive abilities like "Kamikaze", for easier visualization. It especially caused issues when playing for or against Undead.
- Minor tweaks and bug fixes.
