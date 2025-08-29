 Skip to content
Major 29 August 2025 Build 19787533
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

We would like to inform you about the latest update that was implemented on Saturday, August 30.

By installing the latest version of the game client, you will be able to access the game normally.

New Contents

  • New DLC content for "AQUA BLUE" will be added.

    • DLC-Exclusive Songs:

      • Algorithmic Jam〉 by 山本真央樹 :: 黒沢ダイスケ

      • The Gordian Suite - parte I〉 by Osamu Kubota :: Sobrem

      • Sky Adventure (feat. Risa Yuzuki)〉 by RiraN :: EmoCosine

      • Reditus Croni〉 by ARForest :: Ice

      • Unfinished Party〉 by Mitsukiyo :: Eno

      • Lobelia〉 by Mori† :: M2U

      • 비밀스런🌟유레카 (feat. rimu)〉 by Warak :: seibin

      • Tilt Up Sequence〉 by Makou :: Nauts

      • Beyond the bright〉 by TAG :: Sound piercer "ESPITZ"

      • Knock! (feat. Guriri)〉 by Mayo :: Parang

      • …Remembrance.

    • DLC-Exclusive DB:

      • Label (Divingwear)

    • DLC-Exclusive Research Notes:

      • AQUA BLUE

    • DLC-Exclusive Device Skin:

      • 'Beach Device’ – Can be obtained by progressing through the “AQUA BLUE” Research Notes Entry.

    • DLC-Exclusive Note Skin:

      • Lifebuoy Note’ – Can be obtained by progressing through the “AQUA BLUE” Research Notes Entry.

  • The following in-game elements have been updated to match the “AQUA BLUE” theme. These changes will also be visible to players who do not own the DLC:

    • Title Screen — Game logo and background video updated

    • Pre-song Waiting Screen — DBs now appear in different outfits

    • BGM and Sound Effects updated:

      • Title Screen BGM

      • Result Screen BGM

      • Song Start SFX

  • The following new songs have been added:

    • Standard Songs

      • Core〉 by yak_won

We sincerely appreciate your continued support for “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

Changed files in this update

