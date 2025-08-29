Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

New Contents

New DLC content for "AQUA BLUE" will be added. DLC-Exclusive Songs: 〈 Algorithmic Jam 〉 by 山本真央樹 :: 黒沢ダイスケ 〈 The Gordian Suite - parte I 〉 by Osamu Kubota :: Sobrem 〈 Sky Adventure (feat. Risa Yuzuki) 〉 by RiraN :: EmoCosine 〈 Reditus Croni 〉 by ARForest :: Ice 〈 Unfinished Party 〉 by Mitsukiyo :: Eno 〈 Lobelia 〉 by Mori† :: M2U 〈 비밀스런🌟유레카 (feat. rimu) 〉 by Warak :: seibin 〈 Tilt Up Sequence 〉 by Makou :: Nauts 〈 Beyond the bright 〉 by TAG :: Sound piercer "ESPITZ" 〈 Knock! (feat. Guriri) 〉 by Mayo :: Parang …Remembrance. DLC-Exclusive DB : ‘ Label (Divingwear) ’ DLC-Exclusive Research Notes : ‘ AQUA BLUE ’ DLC-Exclusive Device Skin : ' Beach Device ’ – Can be obtained by progressing through the “AQUA BLUE” Research Notes Entry. DLC-Exclusive Note Skin : ‘ Lifebuoy Note ’ – Can be obtained by progressing through the “AQUA BLUE” Research Notes Entry.

The following in-game elements have been updated to match the “AQUA BLUE” theme. These changes will also be visible to players who do not own the DLC: Title Screen — Game logo and background video updated Pre-song Waiting Screen — DB s now appear in different outfits BGM and Sound Effects updated: Title Screen BGM Result Screen BGM Song Start SFX



The following new songs have been added: Standard Songs 〈 Core 〉 by yak_won



