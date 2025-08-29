Hi everyone,
Or rather should we say "Arr, Mateys!” as many of you have already dived into the Early Access of DAVY x JONES.
A huge thanks for your ongoing support, sending feedback and writing reviews.
The first HOTFIX is now live on Steam.
We have addressed certain concerns and issues which were possible to implement at this point in time.
Various bug fixes and stability improvements
Adjustments to cutscenes and animations
Balance updates to combat and traps
Improvements to quests and events progression
Tweaks to audio and visual effects
General polish across multiple areas of the game
Improved visibility of the cutscene skip option
Ultrawide resolution support listing fixed
We truly value community feedback and are actively listening to what our players have to say. One of the best ways to get your thoughts to us, and to connect with other people playing the game, is by joining our official Discord server. You'll find a dedicated space there to share your ideas, report bugs, and chat directly with the development team. We believe this open dialogue is key to making the game the best it can be, and we can't wait to see you there!
Have fun playing the game,
PARASIGHT Team
