29 August 2025 Build 19787514 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Or rather should we say "Arr, Mateys!” as many of you have already dived into the Early Access of DAVY x JONES.

A huge thanks for your ongoing support, sending feedback and writing reviews.

The first HOTFIX is now live on Steam.
We have addressed certain concerns and issues which were possible to implement at this point in time.


  • Various bug fixes and stability improvements

  • Adjustments to cutscenes and animations

  • Balance updates to combat and traps

  • Improvements to quests and events progression

  • Tweaks to audio and visual effects

  • General polish across multiple areas of the game

  • Improved visibility of the cutscene skip option

  • Ultrawide resolution support listing fixed

We truly value community feedback and are actively listening to what our players have to say. One of the best ways to get your thoughts to us, and to connect with other people playing the game, is by joining our official Discord server. You'll find a dedicated space there to share your ideas, report bugs, and chat directly with the development team. We believe this open dialogue is key to making the game the best it can be, and we can't wait to see you there!

Have fun playing the game,
PARASIGHT Team

