Hi everyone,

Or rather should we say "Arr, Mateys!” as many of you have already dived into the Early Access of DAVY x JONES.

A huge thanks for your ongoing support, sending feedback and writing reviews.



The first HOTFIX is now live on Steam.

We have addressed certain concerns and issues which were possible to implement at this point in time.







Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Adjustments to cutscenes and animations

Balance updates to combat and traps

Improvements to quests and events progression

Tweaks to audio and visual effects

General polish across multiple areas of the game

Improved visibility of the cutscene skip option

Ultrawide resolution support listing fixed



We truly value community feedback and are actively listening to what our players have to say. One of the best ways to get your thoughts to us, and to connect with other people playing the game, is by joining our official Discord server. You'll find a dedicated space there to share your ideas, report bugs, and chat directly with the development team. We believe this open dialogue is key to making the game the best it can be, and we can't wait to see you there!



Have fun playing the game,

PARASIGHT Team