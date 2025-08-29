Changes made to the levels with new roads etc, Also added controller support to the main menu.
Still trying to fix the issue where you cant see the controller button icons next to the buttons.
Updates on some levels for more fun ! Some Controller Support
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update