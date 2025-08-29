 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19787352
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes made to the levels with new roads etc, Also added controller support to the main menu.
Still trying to fix the issue where you cant see the controller button icons next to the buttons.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3582171
  • Loading history…
