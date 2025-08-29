Noble Kings,

Today we bring you joyful news: The Kingdom now speaks in many more tongues! Korean, Japanese, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Polish have been added to the game, a change inspired by the many noble players from these lands. We’ve heard your voices and are proud to make your royal experience even finer!

Simply head to the main menu and change the language at will! If you happen to spot a mistranslation, a strange phrase, or a term more cursed than a graveyard demon… do let us know on Discord, Reddit, or right here in the Steam Discussions. Your royal insight helps us polish the scrolls!

Fixes & Features!

But that's not all, fellow royal friends! This update also brings a fresh round of fixes and features to your realm:

Features

Added the option to open the Encyclopedia during an active run via the Pause menu.

The Pause menu now displays the current Threat Level modifiers and selected Advisors.

The game now creates a backup save file to prevent rare cases of save corruption.

Efficient Processing upgrade for the Mill and Forge now use 2 raw resources instead of 3 to produce 2 advanced resources.

Trees and level scenery are now correctly preserved when using mid-run saves.

The game will remain paused if a pending reward is collected while paused.

Furniture Stores will now save the amount of Town Denarii earned to mitigate potential losses in case of spontaneous run termination

Advisors' abilities can now be activated during pause (same as King's abilities)

Fixes

Reworked King’s Gaze , resolving crashes and deactivation issues related to the Monument to the King’s Gaze .

Buildings constructed before a mid-run save are now eligible for upgrades as intended.

Fixed rounding errors that occasionally prevented purchases or sales despite having enough resources.

Free Housing and Piggy Bank artifact refunds are now correctly retained across mid-run saves.

Training bonuses now properly apply to units inside barracks.

Griffins now correctly benefit from the Lion Circus Versatility upgrade.

Ruin Scouts can now produce and deploy regardless of the current battlefield unit limit.

Castle damage from Giant’s Bedding now properly interacts with King Leonid’s “Last Resort” quest and the Broken Penny artifact.

Building upgrades that grant morale or instant effects now activate without needing to refocus the King’s Gaze .

Fixed the gallery picture obtained for beating Ascension 10 not displaying.

Optimized text rendering performance.

A few UI improvements for a smoother experience.

More royal news shall come soon, but worry not, noble friends: we haven’t forgotten the questions you sent us for the QnA with the developers! The scribes are sharpening their quills, and answers shall begin arriving next week!

Until then… make your Kingdom proud! HUZZAH!

~ The Hypnohead Devs

Follow us or join our communities: