29 August 2025 Build 19787311
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimization Updates:
1. Removed the save/load function.
2. Closing from outside the furnace will spawn materials.
3. Opening and then closing the map will interrupt movement.
4. Increased the maximum craftable amount to 999.
5. Fixed an issue where a compound was placed as a blueprint in a chest.
6. Fixed NPC gathering weapon selection issues.

I've already noted down some features, but they require more complex testing before full implementation. For example, I've designed solutions for switching run modes and more detailed NPC gathering, but their development will take some time.
The updates above are what I consider safe to add first. If you find any issues, please feel free to report them.

Changed files in this update

