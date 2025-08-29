- You can now chop down the Sacred Tree only after receiving the corresponding quest, preventing softlocks in the early stages of the game.
- Lots of UI fixes, including fixes for Steam Deck.
- Save system is now more robust. The chance of save corruption has been greatly reduced in case of a PC or game crash during saving.
- Localization fixes.
Version 1.020
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update