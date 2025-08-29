 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19787178 Edited 29 August 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • You can now chop down the Sacred Tree only after receiving the corresponding quest, preventing softlocks in the early stages of the game.
  • Lots of UI fixes, including fixes for Steam Deck.
  • Save system is now more robust. The chance of save corruption has been greatly reduced in case of a PC or game crash during saving.
  • Localization fixes.

