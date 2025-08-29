Major Update for Ailuri

August 2025



Hey everyone, it has been a while.

We've been working hard on features in response to all of the feedback we received on launch. This major update includes art changes, crucial bug fixes and some QOL upgrades. These include:



- Rescue Danger Zones have been revamped, with new areas that act similar to a miniboss room and art updates. All Rescue Danger Zones, except a couple of unique rooms, have a new Door to signal to the player that an Animal needs rescuing up ahead. This also comes with enemy rebalances and platforming updates.



- Visual Updates to most levels and art. This includes level adjustments, overhauls of sprites and rebalancing of some of the collectables. Starting Checkpoints now have unique stones and mechanics overall have updated art for better optimization and higher quality appearance.



- UI updates with new animations and text fixes. This also comes with QOL changes such as the option to start from the previously saved Checkpoint, which was a major request from players. Other updates include UI Collectable counters on the Pause Menu so players can determine properly how many Collectables are missing in their collection.



- New Enemies. Our first batch of new enemies have been added to the game. You can find them in the Rescue Danger Zones.



- New Animated Cutscenes added in the boss sequences. This is the first batch of cutscenes added to the game for more story clarity. Fixes to some existing cutscenes have also been applied.



We hope you all enjoy these new features and major update. We'll keep an eye out for more bugs and will continue patching them throughout the week.