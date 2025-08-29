 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19787058 Edited 29 August 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This version includes the following fixes:
* Explosive barrels cannot be moved anymore, which prevents players from clipping the level sometimes.
* Server browser menu navigations has been fixed, to allow the user to choose from any game present in the list of available matches

