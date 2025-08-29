This version includes the following fixes:
* Explosive barrels cannot be moved anymore, which prevents players from clipping the level sometimes.
* Server browser menu navigations has been fixed, to allow the user to choose from any game present in the list of available matches
Bugfixes, bugfixes everywhere...
