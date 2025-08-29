* Added: New Tech Tremble Device (or how I call it: ball of destruction).

* Added: Gamepad rumble toggle in options menu.

* Added: Gamepad rumble on picking minerals. Tested rumble on mining but didn't like it yet.

* Added: Started Steamworks integration (for now just open wishlist link in steam itself).

* Changed: Now scrap can be seen when destroying debris with the ship, added a small collect delay to both scrap and iron.

* Changed: Adjusted a bit scrap and iron spawn and pickup to make it more satisfactory.

* Changed: Now options is menu is a separated popup to start adding more things to configure.

* Changed: Added a bit of deadzone for both sticks since some old gamepads are a bit more sensible and ship was showing the ray all the time (might be an option in the future)

* Fixed: Forever gamepad rumble if game paused during a rumble. There are still some edge cases with rumble in some devices that I am trying to fix but at least the obvious one was fixed.

