Greetings, medievalists!

The newest patch (0.26.49) is now live on all platforms on main and experimental branch . Save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Quality of Life Improvements

Added new Mountain, Hillside and Marsh enemy Settlements. Content in these maps may be subject to change throughout the development.

Added a filter function to Caravan, Barter and Negotiate panels.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to hunt domestic animals sometimes.

Fixed the issue that caused hauling action to fail in certain cases.

Fixed the issue that prevented wells from functioning if there was a floor tile underneath them in the streambed.

Fixed the issue that made map_type_island, a testing only map type, sometimes appear for players.

Fixed the issue that made the camera move indicator remain visible after you finish moving the camera.

Known issues:

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep the Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel

