- More opportunities to add influence. Specifically add a Headquarters or connect data centers to the grid.
- A few Rare Earth/Metals mines are available to each country depending on the real world situation. For example China starts with some active mines, but most other ones require a large money investment.
- The Areas within Sites/Regions have to be activated or connected first before you can place wind or solar, ect.
- There are icons now that show you what each area produce, and how many energy producing facilities are in them, so you can plan based off of that.
- Areas now can have some already developed solar, wind or fuel facilities, so you can consider those in your expansion.
Version 1.5 and Free Demo Now Available
