29 August 2025 Build 19786912 Edited 29 August 2025 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • More opportunities to add influence. Specifically add a Headquarters or connect data centers to the grid.
  • A few Rare Earth/Metals mines are available to each country depending on the real world situation. For example China starts with some active mines, but most other ones require a large money investment.
  • The Areas within Sites/Regions have to be activated or connected first before you can place wind or solar, ect.
  • There are icons now that show you what each area produce, and how many energy producing facilities are in them, so you can plan based off of that.
  • Areas now can have some already developed solar, wind or fuel facilities, so you can consider those in your expansion.

