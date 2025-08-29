Short runs of about five maps



Draft Traps and Charms at the start and between maps



Earn Relics that bend the rules and create wild synergies



Build a run-breaking loadout and push for the win



Gain XP for metagame upgrades and unlock stronger Relics



Climb higher Ascension levels for tougher challenges and better rewards



Dungeon Warfare 3 is OUT NOW!What, are you still reading? Okay, here we go:It has been a long journey. Almost two years have passed since we announced DW 3, and we could not have made it here without your support. Thank you to everyone who played the demo and left feedback. It truly helped shape the game.We pushed hard to make DW3 worthy of the series. The pressure to top the previous games was real, and we hope you enjoy what we’ve built.Even after a few delays, some promised features did not make it into 1.0. They will arrive as free content updates every couple of months.We will share a more detailed roadmap next week. We will also be working on mobile and Nintendo Switch ports, and we want to give DW1 and DW2 some love as well.If you enjoy DW3, a Steam review helps us tremendously, especially during launch.Thank you again for being with us. Have fun, and see you in the dungeons!- Jinmann